Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Agilent Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.17-$1.20 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.44-$5.55 EPS.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,111,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,602,000 after purchasing an additional 351,090 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

