Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.170-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.440-5.550 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.44.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $132.55. 1,696,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,111,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,602,000 after buying an additional 351,090 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

