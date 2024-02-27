Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.440-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.44-$5.55 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,002. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.56. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Several research firms have commented on A. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

