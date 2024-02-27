Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.17-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.560-$1.590 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.44-$5.55 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599 over the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

