Aion Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $156.57 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $156.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00145007 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019771 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005380 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

