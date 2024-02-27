Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.800 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $849.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

