Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.38. 366,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,038. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,367,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

