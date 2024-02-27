Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL stock opened at C$11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.57. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of C$8.64 and a 12-month high of C$13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.70.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Beacon Securities cut shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.