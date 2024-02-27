Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
ASTL stock opened at C$11.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.57. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of C$8.64 and a 12-month high of C$13.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.70.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$2,324,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
