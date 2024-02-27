Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Holdings Cut by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,131 shares during the quarter. Alteryx comprises about 3.8% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 2.88% of Alteryx worth $77,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 431.8% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Alteryx by 584.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYX. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,263. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.50. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.46 per share, with a total value of $1,661,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

