Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,798 shares during the quarter. Alteryx makes up about 2.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Alteryx worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 584.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after buying an additional 1,410,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 456,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYX. DA Davidson began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Alteryx stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.05. 676,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker bought 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $2,035,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

