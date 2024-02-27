American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.21-10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.38. American Tower also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.210-10.450 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,570. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average of $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Tower by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,451,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,951,000 after acquiring an additional 790,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

