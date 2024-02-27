AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

AMMO Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWWP opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.