AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
AMMO Stock Performance
NASDAQ:POWWP opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. AMMO has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.
AMMO Company Profile
