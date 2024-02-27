Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COWS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. 3,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,693. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 22.49% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

