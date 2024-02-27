AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Increased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises about 4.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 1.01% of AptarGroup worth $83,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after buying an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,104,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 226,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.31. 244,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,623. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.40. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

