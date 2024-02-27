Arbitrum (ARB) Price Reaches $1.89 on Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $450.90 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00003320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arbitrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.9329628 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 784 active market(s) with $497,597,095.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arbitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbitrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.