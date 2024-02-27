ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

ARC Document Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ARC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 356,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

