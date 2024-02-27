ARC Document Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
ARC Document Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.
ARC Document Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE ARC traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 356,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
