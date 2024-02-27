Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Matthew C. Giljum Sells 2,380 Shares

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,380 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $403,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,547.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.14. The company had a trading volume of 170,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,714. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.45.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

