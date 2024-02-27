Ark (ARK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $157.08 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $157.08 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,158,452 coins and its circulating supply is 179,158,278 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

