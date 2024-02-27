Ascent Group LLC Purchases 133,352 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 764.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,585,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,713,395. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $269.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.