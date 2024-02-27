Ascent Group LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.0% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $553.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.77. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

