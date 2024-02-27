Ascent Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after acquiring an additional 251,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after acquiring an additional 945,255 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $487.38 and its 200 day moving average is $459.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

