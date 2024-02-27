Ascent Group LLC Sells 16,616 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,168,863,000 after buying an additional 446,689 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.01. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

