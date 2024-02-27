Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,672 shares of company stock valued at $967,988. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

