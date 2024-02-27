Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Astrana Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-$1.52 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Astrana Health
Astrana Health Stock Up 1.8 %
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astrana Health
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.