Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Astrana Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-$1.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Astrana Health Stock Up 1.8 %

ASTH stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. 378,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,882. Astrana Health has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

