Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.650-$1.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Astrana Health Stock Up 1.8 %
