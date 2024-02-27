Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.650-$1.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Astrana Health Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ASTH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 378,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,882. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

