ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35.
ATCO Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:ACLLF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 21,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. ATCO has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.82.
ATCO Company Profile
