ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3659 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35.

ATCO Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ACLLF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 21,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. ATCO has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.82.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

