Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $460.00 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $39.52 or 0.00069149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.91 billion and approximately $460.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,892,881 coins and its circulating supply is 377,203,241 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

