Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 401,220 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Avidity Partners Management LP trimmed its position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 401,220 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 1.34% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 75.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 315,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,162,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.