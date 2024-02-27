Avidity Partners Management LP Sells 58,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avidity Partners Management LP reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.6% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $40,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $765.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $658.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $604.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $794.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

