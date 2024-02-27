B. Riley Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 324,093 Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 324,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Genasys by 537.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Genasys during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genasys by 15,270.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genasys stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 114,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Genasys had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

