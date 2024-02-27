B. Riley Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,680 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DBRG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.