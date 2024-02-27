B. Riley Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 51,340 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 1.0% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after buying an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after acquiring an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 952,214 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,801,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 533,991 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 243,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

