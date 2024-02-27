B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,721 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,083 shares of company stock worth $31,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDMO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. 445,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $517.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

