B. Riley Asset Management LLC Purchases 42,100 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for 1.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Planet Fitness worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $5,044,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $1,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,199 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $19,672,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $1,275,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLNT traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $63.04. 805,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

