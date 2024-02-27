B. Riley Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises about 2.7% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 2.11% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 1.2 %

MX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 253,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,679. The firm has a market cap of $253.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.85. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

