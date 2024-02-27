B. Riley Asset Management LLC Sells 1,358,020 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358,020 shares during the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises comprises approximately 1.2% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 728.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 579,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 509,937 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

BW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,579. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

