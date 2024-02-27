B. Riley Asset Management LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Forrester Research worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 104.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORR stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 120,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,893. The firm has a market cap of $410.72 million, a PE ratio of 124.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

FORR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forrester Research

Forrester Research Profile

(Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.