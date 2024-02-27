B. Riley Asset Management LLC Sells 86,724 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86,724 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Identiv worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Identiv by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Identiv by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Identiv by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Identiv by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of INVE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.26.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

