B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 477,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Conduent by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Conduent Trading Up 1.4 %

Conduent stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 561,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,187. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Conduent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.