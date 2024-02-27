B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes $723,000 Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $160,811.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,858,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,220.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,584. The firm has a market cap of $578.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.87. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

