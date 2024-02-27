B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of i3 Verticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in i3 Verticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 537,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. 249,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $763.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

