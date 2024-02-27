Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TBBK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bancorp

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. 307,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,595. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.50. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 26.16%. Analysts expect that Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 81.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.