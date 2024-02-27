Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.49. 922,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,054. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43.

Insider Activity

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 89,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,502,000 after acquiring an additional 539,785 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.64.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

