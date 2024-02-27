Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.49 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $262.33 million and $2.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.89 or 0.05683951 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019647 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,408,191 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,348,191 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.