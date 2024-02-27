B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-1.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. TheStreet cut B&G Foods from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $9.17.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

BGS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

