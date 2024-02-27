Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $101,620.51 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.42610142 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $127,036.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.