Bitcoin SV Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $161.91 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $80.35 or 0.00141174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,915.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.84 or 0.00512772 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,646,462 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

