BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Hits $11.49 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $11.49 million and $721,156.08 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001238 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001135 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

