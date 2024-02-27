BNB (BNB) Price Reaches $394.81

BNB (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, BNB has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $59.04 billion and approximately $1.83 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $394.81 or 0.00693662 BTC on exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,542,787 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,542,909.33808407. The last known price of BNB is 399.2373559 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2075 active market(s) with $2,225,623,301.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.