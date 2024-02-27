Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00 to $11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.33. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Boston Beer Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SAM traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $370.32. 214,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,883. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $395.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.75. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $348.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

